Macron Announces International Fundraising Conference to Aid Blast-Hit Lebanon

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) An international conference, which aims to raise funds to help Beirut, which was hit by a massive port blast, will be organized soon, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement following his one-day trip to Lebanon.

"In the coming days ... we are organizing an international conference to help Beirut and the Lebanese people to mobilize international funding from Europeans, Americans, countries in the region and beyond, in order to provide medicine, food and essential housing," the French leader said.