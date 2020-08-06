Macron Announces International Fundraising Conference to Aid Blast-Hit Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) An international conference, which aims to raise funds to help Beirut, which was hit by a massive port blast, will be organized soon, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement following his one-day trip to Lebanon.

"In the coming days ... we are organizing an international conference to help Beirut and the Lebanese people to mobilize international funding ” from Europeans, Americans, countries in the region and beyond, in order to provide medicine, food and essential housing," the French leader said.