UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Announces Military Operation To Support Population Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Macron Announces Military Operation to Support Population Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the launch of military operation Resilience in order to support the population during the coronavirus epidemic.

"At the suggestion of the defense minister and the head of the General Staff, I decided to launch Operation Resilience," Macron said during a visit to a military hospital in Mulhouse in eastern France.

This operation will "be fully aimed at helping and supporting the population, and will also support public services in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic," he said.

According to Macron, this operation will be different from the anti-terrorist operation Sentinelle, which started after the Paris attacks in 2015.

A Mistral helicopter carrier will be deployed immediately to the south of the Indian Ocean, while the Dixmude helicopter carrier will be deployed in the region of French Antilles-Guiana from the beginning of April to support the country's overseas territories.

The coronavirus epidemic in France entered the third stage. According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in France exceeds 25,000, including 1,331 fatalities.

Related Topics

India France Visit Mulhouse Paris April 2015 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

15 minutes ago

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

3 hours ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.