Macron Hopes US-Russia Summit to Clear Up Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he welcomes the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, which will take place in Geneva on June 16, hoping that it will help to clarify disagreements.

"I welcome the meeting of Presidents Biden and Putin; I have always supported the dialogue with President Putin... I think it is always better to discuss everything to have an understanding of differences. So, I suppose that this is very good and this meeting could clarify differences," Macron said during the press conference following the G7 summit.