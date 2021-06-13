UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Hopes US-Russia Summit To Clear Up Differences

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Macron Hopes US-Russia Summit to Clear Up Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he welcomes the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, which will take place in Geneva on June 16, hoping that it will help to clarify disagreements.

"I welcome the meeting of Presidents Biden and Putin; I have always supported the dialogue with President Putin... I think it is always better to discuss everything to have an understanding of differences. So, I suppose that this is very good and this meeting could clarify differences," Macron said during the press conference following the G7 summit.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva June Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

1 hour ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.