Macron Says France Under Terrorist Attack, Announces Mobilization of Extra Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that additional troops would be mobilized and security provisions at French schools and worship sites would be reinforced as the nation is faced with a terrorist threat emanating from radical Islamism.

A series of disturbing incidents shook France and French diplomatic premises abroad throughout the past two weeks. A French teacher was beheaded in Paris on October 16 in a religiously-motivated murder. Earlier on Thursday, an armed man attacked a church in Nice, leaving three people killed and several more injured. According to media reports, two of the victims were beheaded.

"Our country came under an Islamic terrorist attack again. This morning, three of our compatriots died in the Notre-Dame basilica [in Nice]," Macron said in an address in Nice.

The French president said security provisions would be reinforced in "all places of worship, particularly churches" and in schools in light of the attack.

"We have decided this morning to raise the alert level across France over the terrorist threat. I decided that in the next few hours our military will be mobilized additionally," Macron said, specifying that the number of troops of the Sentinelle counterterrorist operation would be increased from 3,000 to 7,000.