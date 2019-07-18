Macron Signals Readiness to Strive for Progress on Syria Together With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday he wanted to engage Russia on all aspects of the Syrian war.

"On Syria, the president of the republic underscored his willingness to advance on all aspects of the crisis within the French-Russian coordination mechanism, which was set up in St.

Petersburg," a French communique read.

The mechanism was launched after the two presidents met in St. Petersburg for talks in May last year.

The Kremlin said earlier that the presidents had agreed on the need for political process and dealing with the aftermath of the eight-year war in Syria.