UrduPoint.com

Maduro Calls EU Observers At Latest Venezuelan Elections 'Delegation Of Spies'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:40 AM

Maduro Calls EU Observers at Latest Venezuelan Elections 'Delegation of Spies'

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the EU observer mission at the latest regional and municipal elections "spied" on the social, economic and political life in Venezuela.

"A delegation of spies, those were not international observers, they were freely roaming around the country spying on the social, economic and political life of the country," Maduro said in a Sunday televised address, adding that the November 21 elections were "impeccable."

The EU observer mission, consisting of 136 people, assessed the conditions during the latest Venezuelan elections to be the best in the country in the past 20 years, although the observers did claim that some violations occurred during the voting process.

EU observers were monitoring the elections in Venezuela for the first time in 15 years.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the November 21 elections, including the right-wing opposition. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates.

The EU mission will present its final report on the regional elections in Venezuela in January-February 2022.

Related Topics

Venezuela November Sunday Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

5 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

8 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the ..

Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.