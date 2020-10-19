Maduro Says Venezuela Received Thousands of Doses of Coronavirus Treatment From Russia

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says thousands of doses of a coronavirus treatment have arrived from Russia.

"Favipiravir, a powerful antiviral medication, has arrived from Russia," Maduro announced on Sunday, showing a package of the Avifavir antiviral drug.

According to the president, the coronavirus treatment will be available to Venezuelans for free.

"It has an amazing effect in treating patients in serious condition ... Thousands of doses have arrived from Russia to save lives," Maduro said.

In early October, Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela ” the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine.