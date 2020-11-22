Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Algeria - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has hit the northeastern part of Algeria, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The tremor was recorded at 03:53 GMT, with the epicenter located 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) away from the northeastern port city of Skikda at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.