UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Algeria - European Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Algeria - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has hit the northeastern part of Algeria, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The tremor was recorded at 03:53 GMT, with the epicenter located 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) away from the northeastern port city of Skikda at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.

Related Topics

Earthquake Skikda Algeria Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

10 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

10 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

10 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.