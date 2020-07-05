Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Alaska - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the US State of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered at 08:53 GMT at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was 219 kilometers (136 miles) away from the town of Sand Point.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami alert has been declared.