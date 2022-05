(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has hit the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, the national seismological center said.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 at 16:43 (09:43 p.m. GMT)... at a depth of 12 kilometers," the center said.

No casualties or destruction have been reported.