Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Bali - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit the Indonesian island of Bali, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at 0:18 GMT 29 miles of Muncar settlement at a depth of 63 miles.

According to the EMSC, the estimated population in the affected area is about 7.8 million inhabitants.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.