UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Occurs Near Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Occurs Near Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has occurred near Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The earthquake was registered at 19:22 GMT, 124.5 miles northwest of the city of Lorengau, with its epicenter located at the depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports on victims and damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Lorengau Papua New Guinea United States

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

2 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

2 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

2 hours ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

4 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

4 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.