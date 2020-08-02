Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Occurs Near Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has occurred near Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The earthquake was registered at 19:22 GMT, 124.5 miles northwest of the city of Lorengau, with its epicenter located at the depth of 6.2 miles, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports on victims and damage.