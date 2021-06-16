Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern China - Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit China's northwestern province of Qinghai on Wednesday, the national seismological center said.

The tremor was recorded at 4:48 p.m. local time (08:48 GMT) near Mannai County in the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, with the epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles).

There are no reports on casualties or damage so far.

Last month, a more powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.4, struck the province. The tremor was recorded on May 21 near Mado County in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. A total of 18 people were injured as a result of the quake.