Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) KAMCHATSKIY, June 26 (Sputnik) - A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the east coast of Kamchatka.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of about 60 kilometers, 108 kilometers (67 miles) to the east of the locality of Ust-Kamchatsk," the GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the data of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the tremors were felt in Ust-Kamchatsk. The quake has not resulted in any casualties or damage to infrastructure. The authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.

This was the second powerful earthquake registered off Kamchatka coast over the past 24 hours.

