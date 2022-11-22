- Home
Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Near Solomon Islands - USGS
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has hit near the Solomon Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said in a statement.
The earthquake occurred 17 kilometers southwest of Malango at a depth of 13.6 kilometers.
