Major Explosion At Lebanese Port Leaves Many Casualties - Health Minister
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:40 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Tuesday that a lot of people got injured as a result of the major explosion that occurred earlier in the day at the Beirut port in Lebanon.
"A lot of people left injured as a result of the explosion in Beirut's port," Hassan said, adding that the ministry will cover all hospital costs.
The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).
According to multiple local news outlets, a fire at a fireworks warehouse could be the cause of the blast.