Major Explosion at Lebanese Port Leaves Many Casualties - Health Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Tuesday that a lot of people got injured as a result of the major explosion that occurred earlier in the day at the Beirut port in Lebanon.

"A lot of people left injured as a result of the explosion in Beirut's port," Hassan said, adding that the ministry will cover all hospital costs.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).

According to multiple local news outlets, a fire at a fireworks warehouse could be the cause of the blast.