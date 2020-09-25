Major Mail-In Vote Fraud in US 'Unprecedented,' Feds Remain Vigilant - FBI Director

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) There has never been any coordinated national fraud especially involving mail-in ballots to try and decide the result of a US Federal election, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in a hearing on Thursday.

"We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise," Wray said.

Wray assured the Committee that the US voting system for national elections remained secure and that the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies were closing monitoring this year's process for any signs of attack.

"We have not seen, historically, any coordinated national voter fraud in a major election. We have seen voter fraud in a local election from time to time. ... We are vigilant as to the threat and watching it carefully. We are in uncharted new territory," Wray said.

The continuing novel coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented number of requests for mail-in voting to avoid the risk of infection at polling stations and some states have ruled it mandatory. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns that the system may equally offer opportunities to fake or dispute the election outcome.