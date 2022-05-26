UrduPoint.com

Makeshift Hospital For COVID-19 Patients In Shanghai Closes

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

A makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai during the latest resurgence of infections closed down on Wednesday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :-- A makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai during the latest resurgence of infections closed down on Wednesday.

The hospital, which was set up inside the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, was the first of its kind and was put into use during the outbreak in the megacity.

The makeshift hospital, which can provide around 7,300 beds, started to receive patients on March 26. About 25,000 patients, aged from two to 86, received treatment at the hospital over the past two months. Most of them had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic carriers.

