Malaysian Landslide Death Toll Rises To 30 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The number of people killed in a landslide in the western Malaysian state of Selangor has risen to 30, media reported on Thursday.

On December 16, a landslide hit a campsite with 100 people in Selangor, near the city of Batang Kali. Malaysian authorities reported 21 victims on the day of the incident.

According to a rescue officer, the landslide killed 30 people, and rescuers are searching for three more, the local Daily Express Malaysia newspaper reported.

About 680 people from various agencies, led by the fire and rescue department of the state, as well as police, are involved in the search efforts, the report read.

The landslide reportedly affected a total of 94 people, 61 of whom were saved.

On the day of the tragedy, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced financial assistance measures of 10,000 Ringgit ($2,300) to the victims' families.

Landslides often occur in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year. However, no heavy rains were recorded in the disaster area on the night of the landslide.

