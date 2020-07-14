Maldives ex-vice president cleared of graft charges

A Maldives court Tuesday cleared former vice president Ahmed Adeeb of embezzling $128 million to lease islets for tourism development, officially ending the high-profile legal saga

Mal, Maldives, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A Maldives court Tuesday cleared former vice president Ahmed Adeeb of embezzling $128 million to lease islets for tourism development, officially ending the high-profile legal saga.

The main criminal court dismissed seven charges including embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of his position as tourism minister between 2014 and 2015.

"The court refused to accept a confession he allegedly made about his role in leasing nearly 60 islets to private companies," a court official said.