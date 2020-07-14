UrduPoint.com
Maldives Ex-vice President Cleared Of Graft Charges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Maldives ex-vice president cleared of graft charges

A Maldives court Tuesday cleared former vice president Ahmed Adeeb of embezzling $128 million to lease islets for tourism development, officially ending the high-profile legal saga

The main criminal court dismissed seven charges including embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of his position as tourism minister between 2014 and 2015.

The main criminal court dismissed seven charges including embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of his position as tourism minister between 2014 and 2015.

"The court refused to accept a confession he allegedly made about his role in leasing nearly 60 islets to private companies," a court official said.

