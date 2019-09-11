UrduPoint.com
Maldives Top Diplomat To Pay First-ever Official Visit To China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:59 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will pay a five-day official visit to China from September 17 to 21, Spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

"This will be first visit by the Maldivian foreign minister since the establishment of the new administration led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in 2018 in Maldives," Hua Chunying said during her routine press briefing held here.

During the visit, the visiting foreign minister will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

Both the countries will try to enhance their political trust and cooperation and push forward future-oriented all round friendly and cooperative partnership, she added.

