Mali Prefers to Talk About Cooperation With Russia, Not With France - Foreign Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Tuesday that Bamako is more interested in cooperating with Russia rather than with France.

"I prefer to talk about cooperation with Russia rather than with France..

. As far as France is concerned, we have drawn all the conclusions," Diop said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Bamako.

According to the minister, cooperation with Paris "did not meet the aspirations" of the citizens of Mali.