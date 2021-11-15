UrduPoint.com

Mali-Russia Cooperation To Not Be Affected By Anti-Russian PMC Campaign - Diop

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Anti-Russian campaign in media related to work of private security companies in Mali will not affect Bamako-Moscow cooperation, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik in an interview.

Western media outlets claim that Malian authorities interact with the Wagner private military company.

"This entire campaign is actually aimed at putting pressure on the Malian state, behind this, there are other calculations. But if these calculations indicate that Mali cannot choose partner countries to work, then they are wrong," Diop said.

