UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Strongman Meets Former Tuareg Rebels

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:56 PM

Mali strongman meets former Tuareg rebels

Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita met former Tuareg rebels on Wednesday, officials said, amid political uncertainty after the second coup in nine months in the fragile Sahel state

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita met former Tuareg rebels on Wednesday, officials said, amid political uncertainty after the second coup in nine months in the fragile Sahel state.

Goita last week deposed the leaders of a transitional government who where themselves installed after a coup in August which toppled Mali's elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The colonel had also led young army officers in ousting Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and his failure to quell a bloody jihadist insurgency.

The political chaos has stoked fears about the future of a shaky 2015 peace accord, however, which some see as a key element in breaking Mali's cycle of violence.

Mali was plunged into conflict in 2012 when local Tuareg separatists, supported by jihadists, revolted in the north of the country.

Islamist violence has since spread to central Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

But in talks brokered in Algiers in 2015, several rebel groups, including ex-separatists, inked a peace deal with Mali's central government in a bid to stop the fighting.

Implementing this deal is viewed by many as one of the few longterm solutions to the conflict, but it has never been fully implemented.

Goita met late Wednesday a delegation from the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), according to a aide of the colonel's and officials from the group.

The CMA is a mostly ethnic Tuareg alliance that rose up against the central government in 2012 but signed the 2015 accord.

"The CMA was reassured about its concerns and reiterated its availability to support the transition," an official from the group said after the meeting.

Opposition figure Choguel Maiga, who is tipped to become prime minister but is known for his opposition to the 2015 peace accord, was also present.

An aide to Goita, who also declined to be named, said that "peace, security and reconciliation" were discussed at the meeting.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Army Algiers Young Mali Alliance Burkina Faso Niger August 2015 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamaba ..

7 minutes ago

Tropical storm Choi-wan leaves at least 8 dead in ..

3 minutes ago

DC visits school, checks SOPs implementation

3 minutes ago

HESCO's new CEO assume charge

3 minutes ago

World number one Barty retires injured from French ..

3 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan will take lead in the global effo ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.