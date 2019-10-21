Maltese Police Raid Refugee Shelter After Violent Riot - Reports

Maltese police arrested dozens of migrants on Monday on suspicion of causing a violent disturbance at a refugee shelter on the island, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Maltese police arrested dozens of migrants on Monday on suspicion of causing a violent disturbance at a refugee shelter on the island, media said.

A riot erupted on Sunday night at Half Far holding center after a drunk resident was denied entry, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia was cited as saying by the Times of Malta news website.

Some 300 people reportedly thrashed the facility, setting fire to the administration's office and torching five cars.

Around 50 police officers in riot gear entered the center in the morning and detained 80 migrants, including suspected ringleaders. They were led out in handcuffs.

Separately, the shelter's workers protested on Monday against poor conditions inside the shelter. The island has been holding hundreds of migrants who are expected to be resettled to other EU countries.