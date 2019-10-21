UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maltese Police Raid Refugee Shelter After Violent Riot - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Maltese Police Raid Refugee Shelter After Violent Riot - Reports

Maltese police arrested dozens of migrants on Monday on suspicion of causing a violent disturbance at a refugee shelter on the island, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Maltese police arrested dozens of migrants on Monday on suspicion of causing a violent disturbance at a refugee shelter on the island, media said.

A riot erupted on Sunday night at Half Far holding center after a drunk resident was denied entry, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia was cited as saying by the Times of Malta news website.

Some 300 people reportedly thrashed the facility, setting fire to the administration's office and torching five cars.

Around 50 police officers in riot gear entered the center in the morning and detained 80 migrants, including suspected ringleaders. They were led out in handcuffs.

Separately, the shelter's workers protested on Monday against poor conditions inside the shelter. The island has been holding hundreds of migrants who are expected to be resettled to other EU countries.

Related Topics

Fire Police Poor Malta Sunday Media Refugee

Recent Stories

NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

39 seconds ago

Young man found hanged in Hyderabad

41 seconds ago

Transgender rights fully protected: Police

44 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran, Pakistan part and parcel of ..

47 seconds ago

Putin, Macron Agree in Phone Talks Kiev Must Fulfi ..

52 seconds ago

Unknown Suspects Throw Molotov Cocktails at Mosque ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.