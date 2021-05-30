Man Accidentally Shot by Police Officer in Russia Dies in Hospital

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) A 19-year-old man who was accidentally shot by a policeman while trying to forcefully prevent officers from apprehending his acquaintance for a traffic violation has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Russia's Novosibirsk, local health authorities told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The man died," the local health department confirmed.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the police gave chase to a car late on Friday after its driver did not stop at their request. After a while, the pursued car turned to a roadside motel and stopped. Several people ran out of it and scattered away. The police detained one of the offenders and were escorting him to a patrol car, when a group of his friends tried to interfere.

After one of them engaged in a brawl with an officer, the latter holding a gun tried to detain him and, according to the investigative committee, "involuntarily pulled the trigger." The man with a head gunshot wound was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died in the intensive care unit.

A criminal case was initiated against the officer under two articles of the Russian criminal code, for causing grievous bodily harm through negligence and abuse of power. The details of the incident are being investigated.