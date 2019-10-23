UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Holed Up At Museum In Southern France, Threatening Messages In Arabic: Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:27 PM

Man holed up at museum in southern France, threatening messages in Arabic: police

At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages in Arabic have been written on the building's walls, a police source told AFP

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages in Arabic have been written on the building's walls, a police source told AFP.

Officers surrounded the archeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael, where the man, possibly with an accomplice, broke in overnight and refused to communicate with police.

One of the messages reads "the museum is going to become a hell," the source said.

Related Topics

Police France Man Arab

Recent Stories

Agreement on Kartarpur to be signed tomorrow

5 minutes ago

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

27 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

53 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

60 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.