Man Kills Officer, Commits Suicide After Spat With Wife In Russia's Siberia - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW/ YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) At least one law enforcement officer was killed after a man in Yakutia (Sakha Republic) in Siberia opened fire at police who arrived to settle a family spat with his wife, a local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that the attacker later committed suicide.

The incident took place near the city of Srednekolymsk on Friday evening. The local police station received a call from a woman who reported a heated argument with her husband. Police officers, including a member of the Russian National Guard, the country's internal military force, headed to the place of the incident.

"When the police vehicle arrived, the woman's spouse opened fire from a Tiger hunting rifle at the car, as a result, a Russian National Guard officer died on the spot, succumbing to his injuries, and a police officer was injured," the statement said.

The attacker then committed suicide with his rifle, the statement added.

The investigative team is now working at the scene of the incident to reveal the details of the tragedy.

