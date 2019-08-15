UrduPoint.com
Man Stabbed Outside UK Interior Ministry: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry: police

A man is battling life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain's Home Office interior ministry in London, police said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A man is battling life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain's Home Office interior ministry in London, police said.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station," the city's Metropolitan Police said.

