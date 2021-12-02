Mandatory Vaccination In Germany To Be Introduced In February If Approved - Merkel
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:41 PM
The Bundestag will consider a proposal on mandatory vaccination in Germany, and it will be imposed since February if approved, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Bundestag will consider a proposal on mandatory vaccination in Germany, and it will be imposed since February if approved, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"We discussed compulsory vaccination again.
The general compulsory vaccination should be discussed in the Bundestag, and it should make a decision on it. The federation and the states have instructed the ethical council to prepare a recommendation by the end of the year, then this general compulsory vaccination, if approved, can come into force from February 2022," Merkel said after a government meeting.