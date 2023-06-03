UrduPoint.com

Mansion Seized From Russian Businessman Berezovsky Put Up For Sale In France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Chateau de la Garoupe, a luxurious mansion confiscated from fugitive Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky in 2015, two years after his death, has been put up for sale in France, media reported on Friday.

The chateau is located in France's southeastern city of Antibes. The mansion, built initially for an English lord, had been visited by prominent painter Pablo Picasso, composer Cole Porter and writer Ernest Hemingway, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Its sale is currently being carried out by the Agency for the Recovery and Management of Seized and Confiscated Assets, the report said.

Berezovsky's chateau and the neighboring property of a bell tower were seized by the French authorities in 2015 in the case of money laundering by the investment company Sifi and its manager Jean-Louis Bordes, who was Berezovsky's front man. The late Russian businessman reportedly bought the chateau for 8.4 million Euros ($9 million) in 1996 and the bell tower for 13.5 million euros a year later.

