VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Beks Force is on fire off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Primorsky Territory, two people were injured, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik early on Friday.

"The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Beks Force with a crew of 25 people is on fire 25 miles from the port of Nakhodka; two people injured," the source said.

Passing ships were sent to the disaster area, he added.