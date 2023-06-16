UrduPoint.com

Marshall Islands-Flagged Vessel On Fire Off Russia's Nakhodka, 2 People Injured - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Beks Force is on fire off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Primorsky Territory, two people were injured, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik early on Friday.

"The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Beks Force with a crew of 25 people is on fire 25 miles from the port of Nakhodka; two people injured," the source said.

Passing ships were sent to the disaster area, he added.

