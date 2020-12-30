UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mask Up: S.African Police Enforce 'zero Tolerance' Drive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Mask up: S.African police enforce 'zero tolerance' drive

"Go home -- I could arrest you for that." The blunt message came from the policeman armed with a gun and a night stick. It can have left no doubt in the mind of its recipient -- a citizen deemed to be breaching South Africa's tough new anti-Covid rules

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :"Go home -- I could arrest you for that." The blunt message came from the policeman armed with a gun and a night stick. It can have left no doubt in the mind of its recipient -- a citizen deemed to be breaching South Africa's tough new anti-Covid rules.

The country's security forces stepped up checks in Johannesburg streets on Tuesday evening, under orders to implement what the authorities called a "zero-tolerance approach" to violators.

The restrictions wind back the clock to the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, they include a new ban on alcohol sales, the cause of accidents and violence that strain hospital resources.

The wearing of masks in public space has become mandatory, and potentially punishable by jail.

Bars and restaurants are being ordered to close from 8pm, which is followed an hour later by a 9pm-6am curfew.

Ramaphosa -- like other leaders grappling with the pandemic's second wave -- pointed the finger at social events and the holiday period for sapping vigilance.

"We have let down our guard, and unfortunately we are now paying the price," he said.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 27,500 lives in South Africa, the highest on the continent. The country also became the first to notch up more than a million recorded cases, in a population of 59 million.

As the curfew began on Tuesday, several dozen police cars fanned out across rundown districts in Johannesburg, a city of five million people, to get the message across.

As the patrols passed by, shadows flitted away into the darkness. A young girl and a boy were captured in the car headlights, but by the time the police got out of their vehicle, they had already disappeared.

Further up the street, a dozen police cars formed a roadblock, stopping any traffic and checking the driver.

"From 9 o'clock, there is no movement," a policeman told the driver of a minibus taxi.

"Wear your mask, chief," he ordered the driver before getting onboard to carry out a search for booze.

- Grubby mask with sequins - The driver was then given a body search, questioned rapidly in Zulu and joined others who were being detained in the police wagon.

"Those ones are going to spend the night at the police station. Some will be free by tomorrow morning, others will go to court," the policeman said.

In the midst of all this, a homeless person passed by, laden with plastic bottles and cans, with a rosary around his neck.

"You know what time? You know the new regulations?" a policewoman called out. "What if I give you a fine -- you don't have money to pay."Slowly, the man reached into his trouser pocket and drew out a grubby facemask incongruously decorated with sequins.

He donned the mask, made a gesture with his hand, picked up his bag and moved on, a receding figure in the flashing police lights.

Related Topics

Police Osama Bin Laden Police Station Jail Driver Fine Vehicle Car Traffic Young Man Johannesburg Price South Africa Money All From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses concern over non-arrest of ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's Blackwater Pardons 'Affront to Justice,' V ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia Contracts 5.2Mln Doses of Russian Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Invitation to GCC Summit Amid Hop ..

2 minutes ago

Irish police to ramp up border patrols as Brexit t ..

2 minutes ago

Millions of children in crisis hotspots 'on the br ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.