UrduPoint.com

Mass Protests Against President Castillo Held Across Peru - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Mass Protests Against President Castillo Held Across Peru - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Peru, demanding that President Pedro Castillo resign, local media report.

The protests were held on Saturday in the capital Lima, as well as the regions of Piura, Trujillo, Chiclayo, Cusco and Huancayo, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster said.

Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, however, in Lima, police used tear gas against the protesters and one of the demonstrators was injured by a gas grenade, according to RPP.

President Pedro Castillo faces corruption allegations. In July, the prosecutor general's office announced that it was investigating Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.

In early August, Peruvian prosecutors raided the government palace in the capital city of Lima, as well as the home of the country's president in Chota, northern Peru, looking for Yenifer Paredes, the sister of the country's First Lady Lilia Paredes Navarro, who, like the head of state, is suspected of corruption. At the end of August, Yenifer got 30 months of preventive detention.

Castillo has denied all accusations made against him and his family members.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Trujillo Chota Chiclayo Piura Huancayo Cusco Lima Peru July August Criminals Gas Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

7 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

7 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.