UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Blaze In Athens Suburbs Subdued By More Than 100 Firefighters - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Massive Blaze in Athens Suburbs Subdued by More Than 100 Firefighters - Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) A massive fire that erupted overnight at the foot of wooded Mount Immitos near Paiania, a city not far from the Greek capital of Athens, has been subdued by 133 firefighters as police evacuated residents, the deputy governor of the historic Attica region said on Monday.

"The situation is under control. There is no threat to the residential areas," Petros Filippou told the local Skai news channel.

Greece has been on a red alert since Saturday after strong winds and scorching heat increased the risk of wildfires.

The anti-arson authority has been investigating reports by Paiania residents that the fire start at several locations following a loud bang.

A devastating wildfire ravaged Attica last year, destroying thousands of homes and killing 102 people. It was the second deadliest wildfire to have occurred this century, after the 2009 bushfire in Australia.

Related Topics

Century Fire Police Governor Australia Alert Athens From

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

4 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

5 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.