Massive Blaze in Athens Suburbs Subdued by More Than 100 Firefighters - Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) A massive fire that erupted overnight at the foot of wooded Mount Immitos near Paiania, a city not far from the Greek capital of Athens, has been subdued by 133 firefighters as police evacuated residents, the deputy governor of the historic Attica region said on Monday.

"The situation is under control. There is no threat to the residential areas," Petros Filippou told the local Skai news channel.

Greece has been on a red alert since Saturday after strong winds and scorching heat increased the risk of wildfires.

The anti-arson authority has been investigating reports by Paiania residents that the fire start at several locations following a loud bang.

A devastating wildfire ravaged Attica last year, destroying thousands of homes and killing 102 people. It was the second deadliest wildfire to have occurred this century, after the 2009 bushfire in Australia.