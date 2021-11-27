UrduPoint.com

Mauritius To Suspend Air Traffic From 6 Countries In South Africa - Foreign Ministry

Mauritius will suspend flights from six countries in South Africa starting Sunday amid the spreading new Omicron coronavirus variant, the foreign ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Mauritius will suspend flights from six countries in South Africa starting Sunday amid the spreading new Omicron coronavirus variant, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"Following the identification of a new COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.

529) in South Africa and neighbouring countries, Government has decided to adopt the following measures with respect to: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland) and Zimbabwe. All commercial passenger flights from South Africa to Mauritius are suspended with effect from 23:59 hours on Sunday 28 November 2021," the ministry said in a communique.

Those who were in one of the countries listed above less than 14 days before arriving in Mauritius, will be banned from entering. Return of Mauritian citizens from the South African countries will be coordinated by the foreign ministry.

