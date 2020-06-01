UrduPoint.com
Media Workers Covering George Floyd Protests In US Find Themselves Under Attack - CPJ

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:50 AM

Media Workers Covering George Floyd Protests in US Find Themselves Under Attack - CPJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Dozens of cases of violence and harassment against journalists performing their professional duty while covering protests over the death of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody have been reported in the United States, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said, adding that police were responsible for the majority of the incidents.

Public unrest has been shaking the country since last week after George Floyd died following his arrest by the four officers in Minneapolis. A video that went viral, shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd begged the police officer for air until becoming unresponsive. The man died at a local hospital shortly thereafter. A reporter with the RIA Novosti news agency along with a television crew of the VICE magazine, who were covering the protests, were pepper-sprayed on Saturday night by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

"There have been several dozen incidents of violence and harassment, as well as arrests, targeting journalists covering recent protests across the U.

S. ... The police appear to be responsible for the majority of incidents, although crowds and protesters have also targeted media workers," the CPJ said in a statement.

The journalists' protection body has circulated a safety advisory for the colleagues, warning that the police could target them with rubber bullets and throw stun grenades. It added that protesters themselves could also be hostile to journalists. Another mentioned risk factor is contracting COVID-19 while being in crowded places.

"Taking into account the increased levels of violence and tactics used by both police and protesters, ballistic glasses, helmets, and stab vests should be worn. If there is a threat of live ammunition being used, then body armor should be considered," the advisory read, adding that journalists should not be working alone.

Due to the widespread violence, it is recommended that the riots are covered from the roofs of buildings or balconies, and in any case, reporters should always be near the shelter.

