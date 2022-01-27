UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Says Direct Russia-Nato Clash Scenario Over Ukraine Would Be Most Catastrophic

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The scenario of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO over Ukraine would be the most dramatic and catastrophic, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, expressing hope that this will never happen.

"It would be the most dramatic, simply catastrophic scenario.

And I just hope that this will never happen," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik when asked whether he admits the possibility of a direct clash between Russia and NATO if Ukraine decides to take the military path regarding Donbas.

The official expressed hope "this will never happen," that though some people in NATO member states and the US discuss this possibility.

>