Meeting With German Experts Was Held In The Ministry Of Healthcare And Medical Industry Of Turkmenistan

Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:48 AM

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020) On the 19th of January 2021, an online meeting was held between the Turkmen delegation headed by the Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry N.Amannepesov and the Head of the Institute for Virology of the Essen University Hospital (Germany) A.Krawczyk.
The heads and specialists of the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry, Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, “Turkmendermansenagat” Association, and the State Medical University named after M.Garriyev also participated to the meeting.
During the informative talk, an exchange of views took place concerning the medical properties of the liquorice and its active substance, namely the glycyrrhizic acid.
As known, the effectiveness of this element has been proven by the recent researches carried out by the Turkmen and foreign scientists.


In view of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, researches have started in the whole world aimed at the discovery and preparation of special antiviral medicines.
In this regard, the relevant scientific research of the scientists have confirmed the medioprophylactic action of the medicines prepared from the liquorice, as well as the glycyrrhizic acid which is present in liquorice in a large proportion.
Since the ancient times, the liquorice root has been used by people for treatment of upper respiratory tract diseases and taking into consideration its positive characteristics, the scientists of Turkmenistan continue to research the nature of this plant in accordance with the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan who has on many occasions highlighted the uniqueness of the liquorice root in the treatment of infectious diseases.

