Merkel Sees Many Reasons To Strive For Good Relations With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Merkel Sees Many Reasons to Strive for Good Relations With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Germany and the European Union have many reasons to build good relations with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The goal is numerous and important reasons to strive for good relations with Russia.

This includes geographical proximity and a common history, global challenges and multidimensional economic ties," Merkel said at an event of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, presenting the goals of Germany in the upcoming EU chairmanship.

Russia, as the largest country in the world, also has many reasons to build good relations with Europe and Germany, the chancellor noted, adding that from the very beginning of her chancellorship, she has been striving for a constructive but critical dialogue with Russia and peaceful cohabitation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

