(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay an official visit to the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, where she will hold a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The meeting is planned for 11.30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) at the Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome.

Merkel and Conte are expected to run a joint press conference afterward.