BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Germany's ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), could potentially hold an extraordinary congress on either April 25 or May 9 to elect a new leader, the German n-tv broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources inside the party.

The CDU's presidium is meeting on Monday, under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the broadcaster reported. Ministers will decide on the date of the congress, which will be held in Berlin, during the meeting.

CDU chairwoman Kramp-Karrenbauer withdrew her candidacy for chancellorship on February 10, at the same time as she announced that she would step down as party leader, amid a political scandal in the state of Thuringia.

Lawmakers from the CDU party defied a ban against co-operating with far-right parties, after Free Democratic Party's Thomas Kemmerich was elected state premier, with the backing of the CDU and the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to step down at the next general election in 2021, and Kramp-Karrenbauer was the principal candidate to replace her. Those seeking to assume the leadership of the CDU party include former Bundestag leader of the CDU and Christian Social Union Friedrich Merz, Health Minister Jens Spahn, North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet, and former Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen.