Metropolitan Police Made 17 Arrests in Washington During Night of Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Sunday 17 arrests were made during the night of unrest that swept Washington, DC after the death of a black man in custody.

"The MPD made 17 arrests... We had one arrestee from Chesterfield, Virginia, three from Alexandria, one from Woodbridge, three who had no fixed address, one who was unable to determine an address, and eight remaining who had some ties to or lived in Washington, DC," he told reporters.

Fourteen were charged with rioting, two were charged with burglary and one was charged with simple assault.

Newsham said he did not anticipate these were be the only arrests made relative to the incident.

The police chief said 11 officers had been injured, including one who suffered a compound leg fracture and was undergoing surgery Sunday. Twenty-nine police vehicles were damaged.

Newsham thanked demonstrators who had protested peacefully, including the local Black Lives Matter branch, who held a large car caravan to protest the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.