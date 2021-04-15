UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Foreign Minister Ebrard To Pay Working Visit To Russia In Late April - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Mexican Foreign Minister Ebrard to Pay Working Visit to Russia in Late April - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will pay a working visit to Russia from April 24-28, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has announced.

"Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will pay a working visit to Moscow, the Russian Federation from April 24-28," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agenda will include a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss mechanisms to strengthen relations between Russia and Mexico, measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic and priorities at the stage of the economic recovery of the two countries.

The Mexican minister is also set to hold talks with a number of officials and organizations involved in the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, as well as visit the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Mexico April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 April 2021

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

10 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

10 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.