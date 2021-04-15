Mexican Foreign Minister Ebrard to Pay Working Visit to Russia in Late April - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will pay a working visit to Russia from April 24-28, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has announced.

"Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will pay a working visit to Moscow, the Russian Federation from April 24-28," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agenda will include a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss mechanisms to strengthen relations between Russia and Mexico, measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic and priorities at the stage of the economic recovery of the two countries.

The Mexican minister is also set to hold talks with a number of officials and organizations involved in the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, as well as visit the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine.