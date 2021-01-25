Mexican President Invites Putin to Visit Country

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Mexico during the two leaders' phone conversation

"We spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he was sincerely friendly. I invited him to visit Mexico and thanked him for the decision to send us 24 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine over the next two months," the Mexican leader said on Telegram.