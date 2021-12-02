Mexican President Pledges to Make Public Health Care Free Before 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that before the end of his term which terminates in 2024, he is set to provide citizens with completely free health care services.

"A dream that I want to make come true is that at the end of the rule, the public health system will let anyone, irrespective of their economic, social or cultural state, get a proper treatment, meaning free doctors, analysis, and drugs. So that the health stops being a privilege and becomes a common right of our people," Obrador said on Wednesday during his third government report.

The Mexican health system was handed over to the current government in a "derelict" state, according to the president, and the ratio of doctors to population was only 1.

2 to 1,000, while the norm is 3 to 1,000. Therefore, ensuring the public health care system has become a real challenge.

To tackle the shortage of medical staff, the authorities established tens of new medical colleges and educational centers at hospitals. In three years, the number of qualified doctors has risen from 8,000 to 18,000.

In addition to that, scholarships for studying abroad are expected to solve the issue of the lack of medical personnel by 2024, Obrador added.