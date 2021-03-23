Mexico Produces Over 940,000 Doses of Chinese CanSinoBio Vaccine - Foreign Secretary

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Mexican Drugmex pharmaceutical company has produced the first batch of nearly one million CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine doses, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced.

"The first shipment of CanSinoBio vaccines left the [Drugmex] plant in Queretaro. Here I thank [Chinese] Ambassador [to Mexico] Zhu Qingqiao for his support to achieve phase 3 and completion in Mexico, the only country in which it is being done. Unidoses, 940,020 delivered today. Thanks!!" Ebrard wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The foreign minister posted pictures of the CanSinoBio vaccine saying it has had good trial results.

"This is what the CansinoBio vaccine against covid-19 delivered today by Drugmex, Queretaro, looks like.

One dose. Very good trial results with 15,000 volunteers in our country. Standard cooling," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Mexico has thus become the first country to have approved the Chinese CanSinoBio vaccine and to have launched its production outside of China. Before the end of April, Mexico plans to produce 4 million doses of the vaccine. The total aim for this year is 35 million CanSinoBio vaccine doses.

Mexico has also authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and those developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as the Coronavac vaccine of the Chinese company of Sinovac.