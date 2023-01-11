UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Lopez-Obrador Calls On US Congress To Protect Millions Of Mexican Migrants In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Mexico's Lopez-Obrador Calls on US Congress to Protect Millions of Mexican Migrants in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference in Mexico City called on President Joe Biden to push Congress to provide a path to citizenship to millions of Mexican immigrants working and living in the United States.

"I've asked President Biden to insist before the US Congress to regularize the migration situations of millions of Mexicans who have been in the states working, living in the United States and contributing to the development of that great nation, which is the United States of America," Lopez-Obrador said on Tuesday in a joint press conference with his US and Canadian counterparts.

There are about 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The Mexican president conveyed that he will cooperate and support Biden's new measures to deter the influx of migrants at the US southern border.

Lopez-Obrador said there has been a reduction of Venezuelan migrants coming through Mexico ever since the Trump-era Title 42 border expulsion policy was applied to them.

The US and Mexican leaders, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered in Mexico City on January 9-10 for the tenth North American Leaders' Summit.

