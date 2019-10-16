UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Upper House Approves Reform Allowing Removal Of President Through Referendum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:20 AM

Mexico's Upper House Approves Reform Allowing Removal of President Through Referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The upper house of Mexico's Congress has approved a constitutional reform allowing the removal of a president, or governor, from office by means of a public referendum, halfway through the term.

"With 98 votes in favor, 22 against and 1 abstention it is generally approved," the upper house, composed of 128 legislators, said on Tuesday. The lower chamber of Mexico's Congress is yet to approve the measure.

The dismissal of a president or governor by means of a public referendum revoking the mandate can only be requested once during the first three months of the fourth year in office.

In Mexico, the president's, or a governor's, term is six years.

At least 40 percent of registered voters will have to participate in the referendum in order for it to be considered legitimate.

Critics of the reform have argued that it would pave the way for eventually allowing presidential re-election, which is currently banned in Mexico.

Related Topics

Governor Mexico Chamber Congress From

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

6 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

6 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

7 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

7 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

7 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.