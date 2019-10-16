(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The upper house of Mexico's Congress has approved a constitutional reform allowing the removal of a president, or governor, from office by means of a public referendum, halfway through the term.

"With 98 votes in favor, 22 against and 1 abstention it is generally approved," the upper house, composed of 128 legislators, said on Tuesday. The lower chamber of Mexico's Congress is yet to approve the measure.

The dismissal of a president or governor by means of a public referendum revoking the mandate can only be requested once during the first three months of the fourth year in office.

In Mexico, the president's, or a governor's, term is six years.

At least 40 percent of registered voters will have to participate in the referendum in order for it to be considered legitimate.

Critics of the reform have argued that it would pave the way for eventually allowing presidential re-election, which is currently banned in Mexico.