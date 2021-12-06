Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in North of France - Reports

A Sudanese migrant has murdered a security guard at a reception center in the French city of Nogent-sur-Oise, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) A Sudanese migrant has murdered a security guard at a reception center in the French city of Nogent-sur-Oise, French media reported on Monday.

Le Parisien newspaper said that the suspect, born in 1988, is also accused of an alleged arson attack on the reception center. The man was arrested and taken into custody, according to the report.

A male resident of the targeted camp was cited as saying that the murdered guard had had an altercation with the Sudanese migrant before the incident.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect turned himself in to the Nogent-sur-Oise police station soon after the fire started in the camp. The prosecutor has confirmed that the altercation is considered the main cause of the incident.