UrduPoint.com

Migrant Facility Guard Murdered By Resident In North Of France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in North of France - Reports

A Sudanese migrant has murdered a security guard at a reception center in the French city of Nogent-sur-Oise, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) A Sudanese migrant has murdered a security guard at a reception center in the French city of Nogent-sur-Oise, French media reported on Monday.

Le Parisien newspaper said that the suspect, born in 1988, is also accused of an alleged arson attack on the reception center. The man was arrested and taken into custody, according to the report.

A male resident of the targeted camp was cited as saying that the murdered guard had had an altercation with the Sudanese migrant before the incident.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect turned himself in to the Nogent-sur-Oise police station soon after the fire started in the camp. The prosecutor has confirmed that the altercation is considered the main cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Station Man Male Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development pr ..

6 minutes ago
 National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas o ..

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in ..

FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culpri ..

Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culprits to be punished

1 minute ago
 Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia reports first Omicron infections

4 minutes ago
 US Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruptio ..

US Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.